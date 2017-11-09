‘A great feeling!’ Bastock delighted to equal Peter Shilton’s world record... but he’s not finished yet

Have your say

Paul Bastock admitted it was a ‘great feeling’ to equal Peter Shilton’s world record, but the evergreen goalkeeper won’t be celebrating until he has it all to himself.

Bazza drew level with the England and Nottingham Forest legend on 1,249 competitive club matches last night as his Wisbech Town side left Sleaford with a 2-1 victory, thanks to Aaron Hart’s late winner.

And the 47-year-old can now break that record on Saturday as the Fenmen face Thetford in the FA Vase.

“To be honest, it was a great feeling,” he said.

“But this one was all about getting through the game so I can beat the record on Saturday.

“I think then, with the occasion and everything going on, the emotion will come out at full time.

“But right now I’m just concentrating on getting another win.”

Bastock made his Football League debut with Cambridge United 30 years ago and has played for 17 English clubs - Cambridge United, Bath City, Fisher Athletic, Kettering Town, Aylesbury, Boston United, Scarborough, Dagenham & Redbridge, St Albans City, Rushden & Diamonds, Worksop Town, Royston Town, St Neots Town, Dunstable Town, Stamford, Corby, Wisbech.

He is Boston’s all-time appearance record holder, having played 678 games for the Pilgrims.

And a number of United supporters made the short journey to Sleaford to celebrate his achievement last night.

“Obviously Boston is the iconic club for me, and to see the die-hard Boston fans turn up on a bitterly cold night to show their support was brilliant,” he added.

“I was a bit disappointed that we didn’t beat them in the manner we wanted to.

“And it was a pity I conceded, but that’s football.

“But at the end of the day I got what I wanted from the game - the win and I equalled the record.”