EVENT REPORTS: Lunn has fun as he smashes a PACTRAC record

Paul Lunn of PACTRAC broke Josh Daniels’ course record as the club held their mid-distance triathlon at Oundle.

The only other man to have broken 90 minutes on the 900-yard swim (18 lengths of Oundle pool), the 20-mile bike (two laps of the mini-series course around Glapthoirn) and the five-mile run (a loop around Glapthorn and Cotterstock and back) is Simon Hoppe who managed it twice.

Lunn completed the course in 86.26 to win this particular race by just under 12 minutes from Anthony Brown with Steve Skelhon third a further two minutes back.

Lunn was first out of the water, followed immediately by Susie Freeman and Robin Laukaitis. Four more swimmers emerged, but 30-seconds down.

Lunn then enjoyed a blistering bike section, and came into T2 over five minutes ahead of Brown, with Skelhon a further 35 seconds behind.

These three held their positions on the run, although Andrew Chapman closed the gap on Skelhon to just 12 seconds by the finish.

Freeman was caught on the bike by Andrea Robinett, and the pair started the run together. However an injury led to Robinett having to slow down and Freeman went on to finish as the first female.

Five PACTRAC members competed in an open water triathlon at St Neots last Sunday.

Jon Crowley challenged for a top three finish in the sprint for a while, but settled for an age group victory.

Paul Jephcott also claimed an age group win in the standard distance. while Sarah Haslam claimed a second place.

Mark Stevens (47th sprint) and Tristan Matthews (18th standard) also took part.

EUROPEAN DUATHLON

Retired city headmaster Eric Winstone was in the GB team for the European Duathlon championships in Soria, Spain, and finished seventh in his age group.

On a tough course at over 1500m altitude Winstone completed the 5k run, 20k bike ride and 2.5k run in a creditable 1.27.08.