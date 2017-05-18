Double delight for City veterans

It was another winning weekend for Peterborough City Rowing Club as Joan Heath and Anita Carter captured a first place at the Nottingham Masters and Club Regatta.

They were competing in the Masters E doubles and looked strong throughout their race, eventually finishing three seconds ahead of second-placed Eton Excelsior in a field of five.

Although that was the only City victory, there were some good results for other club members.

Damen Sanderson did well to take second place in the Novice singles event, finishing five seconds behind the winner, while the Women’s Masters C coxed eight of Bridget Lloyd, Hayley Marsters, Helen Wallace, Tina Allen, Caroline Calver, Gail Parker, Gemma Singleton and Emma Richardson with cox Hannah Parker also finished second.

At Nottingham City Regatta, Chris Elder and Stuart Holmes also celebrated a second place coming over the line 29 seconds ahead of the third-placed crew in their IM3 double scull event.

The club’s junior squad were also in action in the Junior Sculling Regatta at Dorney where the J15 double of James Toynton and Alex Leverage narrowly missed out on a medal. They were fourth overall in a field of 17.

Two former Peterborough City Rowing Club members have won medals on the international stage.

Paralympic champion James Fox was in the winning GB mixed coxed four (PR3 class) at the Gavirate International Regatta in Italy. The crew finished 17 seconds ahead of the Ukrainian boat in the first final of the day.

And Adam Neill was in the GB boat that finished second in the coxed eights at an international regatta in Belgrade.

The annual two-day Peterborough City Rowing Club Spring Regatta is on June 3 and 4.