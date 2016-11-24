Davis and Dolby are the Head Masters at Loughborough

There was success for Peterborough City Rowing Club members young and old at the weekend.

The club’s Masters crews travelled to Loughborough for the Soar Head while the Junior crews headed to Bedford for the Star Head.

Mike Marshall and Steve Hodge.

The Masters picked up two wins and five second places on the three kilometre race on the River Soar.

Ian Davis and Peter Dolby won the Masters C/D/E pairs. Although they finished six seconds behind an RAF and Lincoln composite Masters C pair, the handicap system gave them a deserved win.

Davis and Dolby were also the fastest Peterborough crew in the event.

Ilektra Apostolidou claimed Peterborough’s second win in the Women’s IM3 singles.

Single sculler Jack Ward took second place in two events, the Masters C/D singles and the Masters E/F singles.

Michael Marshall and Steve Hodge also raced in two events, but their best result was in the Masters C/D doubles where they came second against younger crews.

Joe Smith, Paul Scutts, Neil Elder and John Canton took second place in the Masters D/E/F quads as well as being the second fastest Peterborough boat.

Mike King and George Bushell completed the set of second place results by finishing within half-a-minute of the Novice doubles winners.

At the Star Club, the juniors brought home an impressive four wins and one second place.

The J16 quad of Ben Mackenzie, Jack Collins, Harry Masterson and James Toynton were the 12th fastest of the 275 crews competing over the two kilometre course, beating Norwich Schools and Star Club by 12 seconds.

Georgina Parker, Libby Jarvis, Olivia Hutchinson and Hannah Bassett won the corresponding Women’s J16 quad category by easily outpacing their Bedford Modern School opponents.

Individually, Toynton continued his excellent season with a win in the J15 singles against three local Star Club scullers and a Nottingham boat.

Masterson completed the wins by seeing off 16 opponents including four Star Club scullers in the J16 single sculls category.

His crewmates Collins and Mackenzie came fourth and sixth respectively.

Moving up an age category, Jordan Beale missed out on a win by just five seconds in the J17 single sculls with the local club taking the top spot.