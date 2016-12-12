WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW: Dennis from Dogsthorpe could take on the champ

Dogsthorpe darts ace Dennis Harbour could meet reigning champion Scott Waites in the first round of the BDO World Darts Championships.

Harbour, who reached the quarter-finals last year, must first beat New Zealand’s Craig Caldwell in a preliminary round tie.

Martin Adams after winning the 2011 World Championships.

Three-time world champion Martin Adams from Deeping will take on either fellow Englishman Ryan Joyce or Sweden’s Dennis Nilsson in the first round. Adams is seeded five.

Adams reached the quarter-finals of the Finder Darts Masters in Holland over the weekend (December 10/11) where he lost 3-0 to eventual winner Glen Durrant.