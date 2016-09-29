‘Wolfie’ hoping to be back at the Grand Slam of Darts

Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams is hoping to take part in the 2016 Grand Slam of Darts after making a favourable impression in the event 12 months ago.

Adams is ranked number five with the World Darts Federation and that should secure him an invitation to take on the best of the PDC at the big event in Wolverhampton Civic Hall in November.

Eight players from the BDO are invited to take part in the tournament that starts on November 12 and they should be world champion Scott Waites, Jeff Smith, Glenn Durrant, Darryl Fitton, Jamie Hughes, Scott Mitchell, Danny Noppert and Adams.

Adams said this week: “I will play if I’m invited, but I’m taking nothing for granted. Until I receive a letter or e-mail inviting me to take part, I can’t say I will definitely be playing.”

Adams seems certain to be invited to the tournament that’s screened live on Sky Sports.

He was one of the stars of last year’s Grand Slam, his debut at an event that has brought together the best players from the rival PDC and BDO since 2007.

He topped Group B and made a second-round exit after a thriller against Kim Huybrechts that went all the way to a deciding 19th leg.

The crowd at the Civic Hall were hostile towards Adams at the start of the tournament, but because of his dazzling darts and happy-go-lucky attitude they were soon cheering him.

“There was so much noise from the crowd, I just went out there and treated it like a big exhibition rather than a tournament,” he said.

“There wasn’t the type of order you get at the Lakeside or the World Masters. It’s very different. I just went out there and enjoyed it. You have to enjoy it. That’s how I approach playing darts.

“There was no pressure on me at all. I don’t have a point to prove. I just go out there and enjoy playing darts.”