Sands Pearce earns Cambs a draw in a March cliffhanger

There was a thrilling climax to Cambridgeshire’s home match against Glamorgan at the GER Club in March at the weekend with the outcome of the BDO Inter-Counties League Premier Division fixture decided on the very last leg.

In the closing men’s A team encounter Cambs won three of the last four games to snatch an 18-18 draw with Chris Sands Pearce (Wisbech Con Club) taking the honours 4-3 against Glamorgan’s Sean Fisher in the tense finale.

The weekend started off with a 3-3 draw in the women’s B team match, which was a bit disappointing for Cambs after they led 3-1. Their match award winner was Casey Hill (Whittlesey Evergreens).

The Cambs men’s B team had a nightmare start, quickly falling 5-0 in arrears. But they managed to win four of the last seven games to leave the final score at 8-4 to Glamorgan. Darren Cotterell (Cambridge Carlton Crew) was the Cambs match award winner and Glamorgan finished day one 11-7 ahead.

A 5-1 win for the Cambs women’s A team, for whom Jane Judges (Cambridge Flyers) was the match award winner, meant it was 12-12 going into that nerve-tingling men’s A team match-up. Cambs were never in front but just did enough to take a share of the spoils. Dennis Harbour (Peterborough Post Office) was a 4-0 winner for Cambs with a 29.91 average and that earned him the match award.

Cambs moved up a place to seventh in the table.

WOMEN’S B

Cambs 3, Glamorgan 3: Ronnie Johnson (av 15.16) lost 3-2 ; Wendy Ickin (av 13.59) won 3-2; Amanda Abbott (av 17.38) won 3-1; Casey Hill (av 19.27) won 3-0; Lindsey Wingell (av 14.16) lost 3-0; Liz Humphries (av 14.26) lost 3-1.

MEN’S B

Cambs 4, Glamorgan 8: Damian Martin (av 24.95) lost 4-2; Tony Holland (av 24.15) lost 4-3; Simon Cassidy (av 21.48) lost 4-3; Pete Fuller (av 23.80) lost 4-2; Joe Stimson (av 22.30) lost 4-1; Ashley Coleman (av 22.47) won 4-3; Andy Jones (av 23.54) lost 4-0; Darren Cotterell (av 25.79) won 4-3; Alex Topper (av 20.97) won 4-1; Jason Smith (av 22.23) lost 4-1; Gary Robertson (av 22.49) lost 4-0; Gary Flynn (av 24.38) won 4-2.

Women’S A

Cambs 5, Glamorgan 1: Juliet Findley (av 21.78) won 3-0; Jane Judges (av 23.33) won 3-0; Nadine Bentley (av 22.84) won 3-1; Barbara Greatbatch (av 17.68) won 3-0; Sandra Greatbatch (av 22.20) lost 3-1; Diane Nash (av 19,28) won 3-1.

Men’s A

Cambs 6, Glamorgan 6

Phil Carter (av 24.45) lost 4-1; Barry-John Paget (av 25.93) lost 4-3; Dennis Harbour (av 29.91) won 4-0; Brett Claydon (av 28.88) won 4-1; Craig Venman (av 19.77) lost 4-2; Will Harwood (av 22.79) won 4-1; Stuart Ward (av 27.01) lost 4-3; Steve Carrett (av 24.83) lost 4-1; Ian Withers (av 28.66) won 4-1; Matt David (av 26.13) won 4-2; Paul Wenn (av 24.20) lost 4-1; Chris Sands Pearce (av 25.87) won 4-3.

BDO INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

MA WA MB WB Bon Pts

Yorkshire 22 10 29 12 9 82

Lancashire 24 8 23 10 9 74

Notts 15 12 19 10 6 62

Warwickshire 21 8 17 7 6 59

Cheshire 19 8 18 8 3 56

Glamorgan 15 6 19 11 2 53

Cambs 15 14 12 7 2 50

Essex 21 6 16 6 1 50

Devon 13 9 15 11 3 49

Lincolnshire 15 9 12 8 1 43

WHITTLESEY LADIES LEAGUE

New Crown A 4 4 0 26 10 8

Letter B 4 3 1 23 13 6

Farcet Club 4 2 2 15 21 4

Boat 3 2 1 14 13 4

New Crown B 3 2 1 13 14 4

Childers B 4 1 3 18 18 2

Childers A 3 1 2 12 15 2

Hubs B 3 1 2 11 16 2

Hubs A 4 0 4 12 24 0

Results: Farcet Club 2, New Crown A 7; Hubs A 2, Letter B 7; New Crown B 5, Hubs B 4; Boat 5, Childers A 4.

PBORO CLUBS MIXED LEAGUE

Ebeneezers 3 3 0 17 4 6

The Court 4 3 1 17 11 6

Farcet 3 2 1 13 8 4

Post Office B 4 2 2 12 16 4

New England XR 3 1 2 11 10 2

PSL Phoenix 4 1 3 10 18 2

Post Office 3 0 3 4 17 0

Results: Farcet 5, Post Office 2; Ebeneezers 5, The Court 2; Post Office B 5, PSL Phoenix 2.

High Scores: Duane Hamlett (140, 135), Connor Gordon (140, 100 x2), Coz Davis (140, 100), Donna Seekins (140), Leigh Truss (140), Trevor Ireson (140), Sean Leedell (140), Courtney Defraine (134 x2), Kerry Owen (132), Dennis Harbour (125, 100 x4), Tony Keen (125), Gary Shaw (125).