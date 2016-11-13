GRAND SLAM: World number one too strong for Wolfie

Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams lost his first match in the prestigious Grand Slam of Darts to world number one Michael van Gerwen in the Ricoh Arena, Coventry last night (November 12).

Adams, from Deeping, went down 5-2 to the tournament holder after losing his throw in the first leg of the night.

The Dutch superstar took the game’s first three legs to assume control, with Adams taking two to cut the gap to 4-2 before the PDC world number one sealed victory with a 12-darter.

“I didn’t play my best darts but I didn’t have to, and the most important thing was getting the two points with the win,” said van Gerwen. “It’s not always easy to get off with a win, but now I can relax in the next two games.”

Van Gerwen now meets Brendan Dolan in today’s (November 13) second Group A matches, after the Northern Irish ace edged out former World Youth Champion Max Hopp 5-4, with the German ace missing two match darts in a dramatic decider.

Adams will tackle Hopp tonight (fourth game on after a 7pm start) and he can still make it through to the knockout stages as two from each group qualify.

The competition is a rare opportunity for BDO stars like Adams to compete against the PDC big guns like Dutchman van Gerwen.