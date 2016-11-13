GRAND SLAM: Wolfie on the verge of early exit

Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams needs a Monday (November 14) miracle to reach the knockout stages of the Grand Slam of darts at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

Adams, from Deeping, suffered a second straight defeat in his group when losing 5-3 to Germany’s former world youth champion Max Hopp last night (November 13).

Adams had lost 5-2 to current world number one Martin van Gerwen in his opening match and now needs a convincing win in his final match against Brendan Dolan of Northern Ireland tonight to have any chance of progressing.

All four members of the group can stil qualify. Adams would also need van Gerwen to beat Hopp easily.