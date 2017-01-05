Dennis harbours thoughts of a clash with the champion

Dennis Harbour is out to prove ‘boring is best’ at the Lakeside.

The 55 year-old Dogsthorpe man, a Cambridgeshire team-mate of Martin Adams, shocked seeded players Darryl Fitton and Martin Phillips on his way to the quarter-finals last year but was dubbed ‘boring’ by pundit Bobby George.

“I’m not a fast player - never have been. I can’t play fast. I used to play against the likes of Eric Bristow, John Lowe and Jocky Wilson years ago and they were never fast,” said Harbour.

“A lot of modern players can’t handle the way I play. It puts them off. I’m steady rather than fast. I don’t rush. I take my time and it’s certainly paid off in the last two years.

“I’ve had two great years to make it to Lakeside and I’m really looking forward to it again.

“If I can reach the quarter-finals like I did last year I’ll be well happy.

“I definitely want to get through to the first round because that means I’ll face Scott Waites, the defending champion. We’ve met twice before and it’s 1-1 so I’d love to edge ahead of him.”

First up for Harbour is a preliminary round tie with New Zealander Craig Caldwell on Monday afternoon.

“I don’t really know a lot about him - I’ve certainly never played him before - but I know what I’m capable of and hope to show people that last year’s upsets were no fluke.

“This will be my fourth appearance at the world championships so I know what to expect and I know I’ll love every minute of it.

“Of course I’ll be nervous but that’s a good thing because it shows I’m passionate about the game. I’ll have all my family and friends there cheering me on. Once I see them I’ll soon settle down.”

Harbour, nicknamed ‘The Harbour Master’, is also hoping to bow out on a high before taking a year off the BDO tournament circuit.

He said: “I’m not packing in darts, no way. The game is in my blood. I will still play county matches and Super League, but I’m going to have to take a break from the circuit next season. I need a rest.

“When you go to tournaments, you find yourself eating when you can, and it’s usually junk food, and drinking too much as well.

“I’ve put on too much weight. I’m only 5ft 10ins but I’m weighing 20 stone. It doesn’t suit me. I keep having to buy bigger and bigger shirts and I feel uncomfortable.

“I will make the most of the Lakeside, do my best and then have a break.

“Hopefully I’ll come back fitter - but I’ll still be boring!”