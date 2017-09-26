DARTS: Wolfie is an early faller in the Masters

Three-times Winmau World Masters champion Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams from Deeping was an early casualty in this year’s competition at Bridlington Spa.

He fell at the first hurdle - the last 256 round - when losing 3-1 to American Joe Chaney yesterday (September 25).

Dennis Harbour from Dogsthorpe reached the last 32 stage before going out to fellow Englishman Tony O’Shea 3-1.

Harbour beat Mickey Reed (Eng) 3-2, Ryan Hogarth (Sco) 3-0 and Justin Thompson (Aus) 3-1.