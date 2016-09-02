DARTS: Cambs are back on the oche at March

Cambridgeshire start their BDO League Premier Division campaign this weekend (September 3 and 4) with a home match against local rivals Lincolnshire at the GER Club in March.

The winners will hold the Fen Regis Trophy for a year and following a defeat in the opening fixture last year in Gainsborough, Cambs will be keen to get the trophy back.

The B teams will do battle on Saturday with the A teams playing on Sunday. The action starts at 11am on both days and admission is £4 for the whole weekend.

Included in the Cambridgeshire team are Martin Adams (world number two and three times world champion), Dennis Harbour (world number 20 and current England international), Sandra Greatbatch (the second most capped Welsh ladies international), Amanda Abbott, Nadine Bentley and Barbara Greatbatch (all former England internationals).

Lincolnshire include Paula Jacklin (world number 14) and Sue Edwards and Tammy Montgomery (both former England internationals).