Cambs crushed by champions-elect Yorkshire

Cambridgeshire were well beaten 28-11 by BDO Inter-Counties League Premier Division champions-elect Yorkshire at the weekend.

The only Cambs win at the Glasshoughton WMC came in the ladies B team fixture where they prevailed 4-2.

Yorkshire were 4-2 ladies A team winners and comfortably ran away with both men’s matches 9-3 (A team) and 10-2 (B team).

Casey Hill threw some great darts to take the Cambs ladies B match award. She hit scores of 116, 121, 140, 100 and 120 in her 3-0 win and finished with a top average of 23.86.

Brett Claydon, a 4-3 winner with a 27.53 average, was the men’s A team match award winner.

Dennis Harbour had the top Cambs average of 27.84 but he lost 4-3 to Keith Flint. He hit scores of 140 (3), 136, 135, 130, 121, 109 and 100 (5).

The other match award winners were Amanda Abbott (ladies A) and BJ Paget (men’s B).

Cambs’ final match of the season is at home to Cheshire on April 22 and 23.

Cambs results:

Ladies B: Liz Humphries (av 18.79) won 3-1; Karen Stanhope (av 17.81) lost 3-1; Wendy Ickin (av 17.92) won 3-2; Barbara Greatbatch (av 19.45) won 3-1; Casey Hill (av 23.86) won 3-0; Ronnie Johnson (av 15.89) lost 3-0.

Men’s B: BJ Paget (av 24.17) won 4-2; Brian Reed (av 23.67) lost 4-0; Pete Fuller (av 21.46) lost 4-2; Martin Purell (av 23.77) lost 4-0; Kelly Corcoran (av 27.27) lost 4-0; Darren Cotterell (av 23.13) won 4-1; Gary Flynn (av 25.96) lost 4-3; Duncan Norman (av 21.97) lost 4-1; Andy Jones (av 26.89) lost 4-0; Craig Venman (av 21.89) lost 4-1; Gary Robertson (av 26.76) lost 4-3; Paul Wenn (av 26.76) lost 4-1.

Ladies A: Diane Nash (av 18.17) lost 3-1; Sandra Greatbatch (av 21.79) lost 3-2; Amanda Abbott (av 20.62) won 3-2; Juliet Findley (av 21.03) lost 3-1; Jane Judges (av 21.35) lost 3-1; Nadine Bentley (av 19.52) won 3-0.

Men’s A: Gary Flynn (av 21.87) lost 4-1; Stuart Ward (av 25.15) lost 4-3; Steve Carrett (av 26.37) won 4-0; Chris Sands Pearce (av 27.54) lost 4-3; Matt David (av 23.52) lost 4-1; Ashley Coleman (av 23.18) lost 4-1; Tony Holland (av 20.98) lost 4-3; Dennis Harbour (av 27.84) lost 4-3; Brett Claydon (av 27.53) won 4-3; Will Harwood (av 27.08) won 4-0; Alex Topper (av 22.93) lost 4-2; Ian Withers (av 22.55) lost 4-2.

BDO INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

P MA WA MB WB BP Pts

Yorkshire 8 62 34 73 27 24 220

Lancashire 8 55 26 59 28 19 187

Warwickshire 8 50 17 49 24 12 152

Cambridgeshire 8 48 35 34 19 14 150

Cheshire 8 46 23 46 25 10 150

Lincolnshire 8 47 23 49 22 10 149 Devon 8 41 24 42 29 9 143

Nottinghamshire 8 39 26 44 23 10 142

Glamorgan 8?? 43 20 37 27 6 133

Essex 8 49 12 47 16 1 125

Men’s A

P W D L F A Pts

Yorkshire 8 6 2 0 62 34 62

Lancashire 8 5 1 2 55 41 55

Warwickshire 8 3 3 2 50 46 50

Essex 8 3 2 3 49 47 49

Cambridgeshire 8 4 2 2 48 48 48

Lincolnshire 8 2 2 4 47 49 47

Cheshire 8 2 2 4 46 50 46

Glamorgan 8 2 4 2 43 53 43

Devon 8 1 2 5 41 55 41

Nottinghamshire 8 2 0 6 39 57 39

Women’s A

P W D L F A Pts

Cambridgeshire 8 7 0 1 35 13 35

Yorkshire 8 7 0 1 34 14 34

Nottinghamshire 8 3 3 2 26 22 26

Lancashire 8 3 2 3 26 22 26

Devon 8 3 2 3 24 24 24

Lincolnshire 8 3 2 3 23 25 23

Cheshire 8 2 3 3 23 25 23

Glamorgan 8 2 1 5 20 28 20

Warwickshire 8 0 4 4 17 31 17

Essex 8 1 1 6 12 36 12

Men’s B

P W D L F A Pts

Yorkshire 8 8 0 0 73 23 73

Lancashire 8 6 1 1 59 37 59

Lincolnshire 8 5 1 2 49 47 49

Warwickshire 8 4 1 3 49 47 49

Essex 8 2 3 3 47 49 47

Cheshire 8 1 4 3 46 50 46

Nottinghamshire 8 2 3 3 44 52 44

Devon 8 1 3 4 42 54 42

Glamorgan 8 2 1 5 37 59 37

Cambridgeshire 8 0 1 7 34 62 34

Women’s B

P W D L F A Pts

Devon 8 5 1 2 29 19 29

Lancashire 8 3 4 1 28 20 28

Glamorgan 8 4 3 1 27 21 27

Yorkshire 8 4 2 2 27 21 27

Cheshire 8 3 3 2 25 23 25

Warwickshire 8 3 2 3 24 24 24

Nottinghamshire 8 3 1 4 23 25 23

Lincolnshire 8 3 3 2 22 26 22

Cambridgeshire 8 1 2 5 19 29 19

Essex 8 0 1 7 16 32 16

Men’s A Dart Average (Top 10)

P W Ave 1 David Copley Yorkshire 8 8 36.38

2 Daniel Day Essex 7 6 36.25

3 Dennis Harbour Cambridgeshire 8 7 35.46

4 Martin Adams Cambridgeshire 5 5 35.10

5 Brian Dawson Yorkshire 7 6 35.09

6 Adam Beck Lincolnshire 8 7 34.75

7 Peter Jacques Yorkshire 7 6 34.58

8 Mark McGeeney Yorkshire 7 7 34.56

9 Robert Rickwood Lancashire 7 7 34.53

10 Mark Westgarth Warwickshire 7 7 34.30