Cambs come unstuck again in South Wales

Cambs are still looking for their first win of the season in the Inter-Counties League Premier Division.

They travelled to Wales to face Glamorgan at the weekend and lost 25-14. That was their third defeat from three matches and they are second from bottom in the table.

Cambs drew the women’s A team match 3-3 but lost all the other three - the women’s B by a 4-2 margin and the men’s A and B 7-5 and 8-4 respectively.

Gary Robertson (29.56) and Eddie Martin (29.09) had the best Cambs averages in the A team clash but came up against Welshmen in form and both lost 4-2. Martin had a 12-dart leg with scores of 140, 140, 180 and 41 while Robinson had a 13-dart leg with 55, 134, 123, 165 and 24.

Cambs players to hit 180s were Nadine Bentley, Casey Hill, Ashley Coleman, Gary Robertson, Eddie Martin (twice), Brian Reed, Matthew Wing, Paul Wade (twice) and Martyn Moore (twice).

Cambs details

Women’s B: Barbara Greatbatch (av 20.16) won 3-1; Liz Humphries (av 17.78) lost 3-0; Hannah Rampley (av 17.68) won 3-0; Casey Hill (av 18.18) lost 3-2; Fiona Coker (av 16.88) lost 3-0; Debbie Melton (av 15.92) lost 3-0.

Match award - Barbara Greatbatch.

Women’s A: Diane Nash (av 17.89) won 3-0; Jane Judges (av 20.64) won 3-1; Nadine Bentley (av 19.20) won 3-2; Sandra Greatbatch (av 17.59) lost 3-0; Barbara Greatbatch (av 22.04) lost 3-2; Karen Stanhope (av 18.98) lost 3-1.

Match award - Jane Judges.

Men’s B: Eddie Martin (av 25.31) lost 4-2; Brian Reed (av 23.35) lost 4-0; Pete Fuller (av 23.50) lost 4-3; Matt Wing (av 25.42) won 4-2; Paul Wade (av 28.48) lost 4-3; Iain Styles (av 25.67) lost 4-3; Aaron Baker (av 24.15) won 4-2; Gary Robertson (av 26.37) won 4-0; Barry-John Paget (av 24.12) won 4-3; Martyn Moore (av 20.89) lost 4-0; Joe Stimson (av 22.78) lost 4-1; Andrew Hircock (av 23.25) lost 4-3.

Match award - Gary Robertson.

Men’s A: Matt David (av 24.85) won 4-1; John Imrie (av 24.83) lost 4-3; Tony Holland (av 24.20) won 4-3; Stuart Ward (av 28.57) lost 4-1; Dennis Harbour (av 25.62) won 4-2; Brett Claydon (av 25.45) won 4-3; Ashley Coleman (av 25.70) lost 4-2; Terry Redhead (av 23.96) lost 4-3; Barry-John Paget (av 26.42) won 4-3; Chris Sands Pearce (av 26.19) lost 4-3; Gary Robertson (av 29.56) lost 4-2; Eddie Martin (av 29.09) lost 4-2.

Match award - Barry-John Paget.

INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

P MA WA MB WB BP Pts

Yorkshire 3 26 9 25 10 9 79

Lancashire 3 21 9 26 11 9 76

Glamorgan 3 17 5 24 14 7 67

West Midlands 3 18 10 19 8 4 59

Cheshire 3 16 15 16 6 4 57

Warwickshire 3 23 8 14 8 3 56

Hampshire 3 21 10 17 5 3 54

Devon 3 10 9 16 12 1 48

Cambridgeshire 3 14 7 13 9 0 43

Lincolnshire 3 14 8 10 7 3 42

PETERBOROUGH LADIES

CLUBS LEAGUE

P W L F A Pts

Parkway 6 5 1 27 15 10

Court 6 5 1 25 17 10

GPO ‘A’ 6 4 2 24 18 8

GPO ‘B’ 6 4 2 21 21 8

GPO ‘C’ 6 2 4 24 18 4

PSL 6 2 4 23 19 4

Yaxley RBL 6 2 4 21 21 4

GPO ‘D’ 6 0 6 3 39 0

Results: GPO ‘B’ 4, PSL 3; GPO ‘C’ 3, GPO ‘A’ 4; Court 6, GPO ‘D’ 1; YRBL 3, Parkway 4.

High Scores: A. Spicianite (GPO ‘B’) 105 finish; K. Bonner (PSL) 100; L. Cann (Yaxley RBL) 100; S. Skinner (Yaxley RBL) 100; M. Sykes (Parkway) 115.