Cambs come a cropper once again

Cambridgeshire were well beaten by reigning BDO Inter-Counties League Premier Division champions Lancashire at the GER Club at March at the weekend.

They lost 27-12 after both men’s teams suffered heavy losses - the B team 9-3 and the A team 8-4.

Dennis Harbour had the best Cambs average of 27.90 but was beaten 4-2 by Martin Atkins.

Cambs were beaten 22-17 away to Lincolnshire in their opening fixture and are bottom of the table.

They next face Glamorgan away on November 4 and 5.

Cambridgeshire details:

Men’s A: Ashley Coleman (av 26.54)won 4-3; Matt David (av 22.44) lost 2-4; Stuart Ward (av 24.89) lost 2-4; Brett Claydon (av 27.08) won 4-0; Terry Redhead (av 23.69) lost 3-4; Tony Holland (av 23.55) lost 0-4; Paul Wenn (av 25.17) lost 2-4; Dennis Harbour (av 27.90) lost 2-4; John Imrie (av 26.91) won 4-3; Chris Sands-Pearce (av 25.34) lost 2-4; Ian Withers (av 26.07) lost 2-4; Martin Adams (av 26.97) won 4-1.

Match award - Martin Adams.

Women’s A: Sandra Greatbatch (av 19.78) won 3-0; Nadine Bentley (av 18.80) lost 2-3; Karen Stanhope (av 14.88) lost 0-3; Jane Judges (av 21.01) won 3-1; Diane Nash (av 20.64) lost 2-3; Casey Hill (av 18.02) lost 2-3.

Match award - Jane Judges.

Men’s B: Eddie Martin (av 25.95) won 4-1; Aaron Baker (av 19.43) lost 0-4; Pete Fuller (av 25.22) lost 1-4; Iain Styles (av 22.82) lost 0-4; Brian Reed (av 23.60) lost 2-4; Joe Stimson (av 20.23) lost 1-4; Martyn Moore (av 22.42) lost 2-4; Matthew Wing (av 22.75) lost 2-4 (av 25.56); Andrew Hircock (av 25.96) lost 1-4; Paul Wenn (av 25.13) won 4-3; Barry-John Paget (av 23.43) lost 1-4; Gary Robertson (av 22.11) won 4-3.

Match award - Eddie Martin.

Women’s B: Debbie Melton (av 15.43) lost 0-3; Barbara Greatbatch (av 21.17) won 3-0; Hannah Rampley (av 15.73) won 3-2; Wendy Ickin (av 14.14) lost 0-3; Fiona Coker (av 16.20) lost 2-3; Liz Humphries (av 19.03) won 3-0.

Match award - Barbara Greatbatch.

BDO INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

P MA WA MB WB BP Pts

West Midlands 3 18 10 19 8 4 59

Yorkshire 2 17 6 17 8 6 54

Hampshire 3 21 10 17 5 3 *54

Lancashire 2 15 5 17 7 6 50

Glamorgan 2 10 2 16 10 4 42

Warwickshire 2 15 7 10 4 3 39

Cheshire 2 12 10 8 4 1 35

Devon 2 7 6 12 8 1 34

Lincolnshire 2 8 6 7 5 3 29

Cambridgeshire 2 9 4 9 7 0 29