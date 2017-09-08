BRITISH PENTATHLON: Wolfie wins it for the 12th time

England darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams won the British Pentathlon title for a record-breaking 12th time last night (September 7).

The 61 year-old Deeping ace was competing in the event at the Bunn Leisure Centre in Selsey for the 25th time and his experience certainly showed in a field that included 10 debutants.

He took the title on 410 points - 12 more than runner-up Willem Mandigers with third place going to Jim Williams.

The competition consisted of 20 players who battled it out in games of 501, 1001 and 2001, Shanghai, Halve It and Round The Board.

Wolfie’s other wins were in 1994, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016.