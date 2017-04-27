Brett is well above average for Cambs

Big guns Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams and Dennis Harbour were both impressive winners as Cambs won their final BDO Inter-Counties League clash of the season 23-16 at home to Cheshire at the weekend but star of the show was Brett Claydon.

The Soham ace won his match 4-0 and finished with a superb average of 34.55. He hit seven 140s.

Adams won 4-1 with a 31.95 average and Harbour also won 4-1 and had a 28.23 average.

Best team showing came from the ladies A squad who whitewashed their Cheshire opponents 6-0.

Cambs finished fourth in the Premier Division table.

Results:

Women’s B

Cambs 4, Cheshire 2 - Cambs results: Wendy Ickin (av 14.73) won 3-1; Ronnie Johnson (av 14.70) lost 3-1; Karen Stanhope (av 16.16) won 3-0; Barbara Greatbatch (av 20.02) won 3-1; Liz Humphries (av 16.92) lost 3-0; Casey Hill (av 17.28) won 3-0.

Match award: Barbara Greatbatch.

Women’s A

Cambs 6, Cheshire 0 - Cambs results: Nadine Bentley (av 18.65) won 3-1; Dian Nash (av 18.33) won 3-2; Jane Judges (av 18.79) won 3-0; Amanda Abbott (av 25.47) won 3-0; Sandra Greatbatch (av 16.08) won 3-2; Juliet Findley (av 20.31) won 3-0.

Match Award: Amanda Abbott.

Men’s B

Cambs 5, Cheshire 7 - Cambs results: Eddie Martin (av 21.06) lost 4-0; Darren Cotterell (av 20.88) lost 4-1; Paul Wenn (23.04) won 4-3; Tony Holland (av 20.40) won 4-2; Brian Reed (av 23.69) won 4-3; Tony Clark (av 24.19) lost 4-0; Duncan Norman (av 22.85) won 4-3; BJ Paget (av 26.30) lost 4-2; Phil Carter (av 24.68) lost 4-3; Joe Stimson (av 23.28) lost 4-1; Andy Jones (av 23.78) lost 4-1; Gary Robertson (av 27.74) won 4-1.

Match award: Gary Robertson.

Men’s A

Cambs 5, Cheshire 7 - Cambs results: Alex Topper (av 24.89) lost 4-0; Chris Sands Pearce (av 26.17) lost 4-2; Ian Withers (av 26.99) won 4-2; Ashley Coleman (av 25.12) lost 4-1; Matt David (av 24.19) lost 4-1; Martin Adams (av 31.95) won 4-1; Dennis Harbour (av 28.23) won 4-1; Gary Flynn (av 24.19) lost 4-3; Brett Claydon (av 34.44) won 4-0; Stuart Ward (av 24.85) lost 4-1; Will Harwood (av 24.83); Steve Carrett (av 29.04) won 4-0.

Match award: Brett Claydon.

PBORO LADIES CLUBS LEAGUE

P W L F A Pts

Parkway 25 18 7 106 69 36

G.P.O ‘A’ 25 18 7 103 72 36

G.P.O. ‘C’ 25 16 9 97 78 32

G.P.O. ‘B’ 25 16 9 96 79 32

Yaxley R.B.L. 25 15 10 101 74 30

P.S.L. 25 9 16 73 102 18

New England 25 8 17 84 91 16

G.P.O. ‘D’ 25 0 25 40 135 0

Results: Yaxley RBL 5, PSL 2; GPO ‘A’ 4, GPO ‘D’ 3; GPO ‘C’ 2, New England 5; Parkway 3, GPO ‘B’ 4.

High Scores: S. Skinner (YRBL) 100; M. Clark (YRBL) 120; D. Robertson (GPO ‘A’) 140; S. Burkitt (GPO ‘A’) 100; M. Bonner (New England) 112 & 129; J. Robertson (Parkway) 117; J. Patchett (GPO ‘B’) 118 & 108.

High Finish: A. Spianaite (GPO ‘B’) 121.