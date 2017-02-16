Bentley stars for Cambs with stunning win against Gulliver

Two Cambridgeshire players claimed prize scalps as the local county beat Warwickshire 20-16 in the BDO Inter-Counties League in Coventry at the weekend.

Pride of place went to ladies A team player Nadine Bentley, who shocked 10-time world champion Trina Gulliver 3-0.

Ian Withers.

Bentley, who plays for the Whittlesey Evergreens, banged in scores of 156, 125 (twice) and 100 and finished with an average of 25.47 to take the Cambs match award. Gulliver had a 22.35 average.

Cambs won the ladies A team fixture 5-1 to remain top of the overall ladies A table.

The other prize scalp taken was that of BDO World Championship semi-finalist Jamie Hughes (he beat Wolfie Adams to get there last month) and that belonged to Matt David in the men’s A team match.

He hit a 180 and five 140s on his way to a 4-2 win over Hughes, who finished on a brilliant 145 in the third leg.

David had an average of 25.24 and Hughes 23.61.

The Cambs men’s A team match award, however, went to Ian Withers. The March GER Club thrower beat Dickie Foster 4-0 finishing with an average of 29.47.

Next best averages for Cambs in the men’s A team match belonged to Steve Carrett (29.42) and Dennis Harbour (29.32).

Other Cambs match award winners were Barbara Greatbatch (ladies B) and Gary Robertson (men’s B).

Cambs have climbed up to fourth in the table and are next in action at the March GER on March 4 and 5 when they entertain bottom-placed Essex.

Details

Ladies B

Warwickshire 5, Cambs 1

Cambs results: Ronnie Johnson (av 15.21) lost 3-0; Wendy Ickin (av 14.67) lost 3-0; Casey Hill (av 19.41) lost 3-1; Barbara Greatbatch (av 15.97) won 3-1; Debbie Melton (av 13.11) lost 3-0; Liz Humphries (av 17.26) lost 3-1.

Men’s B

Warwickshire 6, Cambs 6

Cambs results: Barry John Paget (av 24.98) won 4-2; Andy Jones (av 25.72) won 4-3; Duncan Norman (av 24.64) won 4-3; Gary Robertson (av 29.91) won 4-0; Paul Wenn (av 28.62) won 4-1; Gary Flynn (av 25.90) lost 4-2; Brian Reed (av 22.08) lost 4-2; Darren Cotterell (av 23.45) lost 4-3; Pete Fuller (av 24.12) lost 4-3; Kelly Corcoran (av 23.96) lost 4-3; Martin Purell (av 21.56) lost 4-0; Ashley Coleman (av 24.20) won 4-3.

Ladies A

Warwickshire 1, Cambs 5

Cambs results: Juliet Findley (av 20.12) won 3-1; Amanda Abbott (av 23.18) lost 3-1; Diane Nash (av 19.78) won 3-0; Jane Judges (av 19.82) won 3-1; Sandra Greatbatch (av 16.02) won 3-1; Nadine Bentley (av 25.47) won 3-0.

Men’s A

Warwickshire 4, Cambs 8

Cambs results: Matt David (av 25.24) won 4-2; Stuart Ward (av 29.04) won 4-0; Ashley Coleman (av 25.48) won 4-1; Ian Withers (av 29.47) won 4-0; Alex Topper (av 25.63) won 4-0; Tony Holland (av 22.14) lost 4-3; Will Harwiid (av 30.56) lost 4-2; Chris Sands Pearce (av 28.38) won 4-2; Phil Carter (av 25.16) lost 4-2; Dennis Harbour (av 29.32) won 4-3; Steve Carett (av 29.42) won 4-3; Brett Calydon (av 26.35) lost 4-0.

BDO INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

P MA WA MB WB Bon Pts

Yorkshire 6 45 25 56 22 18 166

Lancashire 6 40 20 43 20 13 136

Cheshire 6 37 17 36 20 10 120

Cambridgeshire 6 38 28 28 12 11 117

Warwickshire 6 38 13 35 19 9 114

Lincolnshire 6 36 19 36 14 7 110

Devon 6 31 17 32 23 6 107

Nottinghamshire 6 26 20 35 18 7 106

Glamorgan 6 30 13 27 21 3 94

Essex 6 39 8 32 11 1 91