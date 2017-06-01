BDO WORLD TROPHY: Wolfie bows out at quarter-final stage

Deeping darts ace Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams threw some cracking darts before bowing out of the BDO World Trophy in Barry Town at the quarter-final stage.

The three-times world champion, seeded 12, saw off Scotland’s Cameron Menzies 6-5 and number five seed Dean Reynolds from Wales 6-4 before losing 7-4 to eventual winner Peter Machin from Australia.

Unseeded Machin went on to beat number 15 seed Martin Phillips from Wales in the final.

Against Menzies, Adams finished with a 31.22 average and against Machin it was 32.24.