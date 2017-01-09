BDO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Harbour masters New Zealander to set up clash with champion Waites

Dennis Harbour is through to the first round proper of the BDO World Championships.

The 55 year-old from Dogsthorpe won his prelimiary round match against New Zealand’s Craig Caldwell 3-1 at the Lakeside Country Club this afternoon to set up a first round showdown with reigning champion Scott Waites tomorrow (10pm).

Harbour stormed through the first two sets and should have wrapped up a comfortable 3-0 win. But he missed half a dozen chances at a double with the score 2-2 on legs and Caldwell cashed in to pull a set back.

‘The Harbour Master’ made sure of victory with some big scores in the fourth set to win through with an average of 27.33.

Caldwell finished with a 26.58 average.

Harbour hit two 180s, 23 tons and 15 scores of a ton plus, while Caldwell had three 180s, 23 tons and nine ton plus scores.