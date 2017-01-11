BDO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Champion masters Harbour, Wolfie faces tough test

Reigning world champion Scott Waites proved too strong for Dogsthorpe man Dennis Harbour at Lakeside last night (January 11).

Waites won their BDO World Championship first round match 3-1 in front of the customary packed house.

Harbour looked on course to take the first set, but Waites pinched it 3-2 after winning the decisive fifth leg with a superb 142 check out.

The finishing from both men was decent, but, despite four 180s from Harbour, Waites scored slightly better.

The champion took the second set 3-1 before Harbour rallied to win the third set by the same score.

But any hopes of a comeback were soon dashed as Waites raced through the fourth set 3-0.

Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams from Deeping plays his second round today (January 12) against last year’s losing finalist Jeff Smith From Canada. Smith beat Adams 3-0 in a first round shock last year.

It’s the last match of an afternoon schedule which starts at 12.30pm.