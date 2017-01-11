Search

BDO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Champion masters Harbour, Wolfie faces tough test

Dennis Harbour in action at Lakeside. Photo: David Gill.

Reigning world champion Scott Waites proved too strong for Dogsthorpe man Dennis Harbour at Lakeside last night (January 11).

Waites won their BDO World Championship first round match 3-1 in front of the customary packed house.

Harbour looked on course to take the first set, but Waites pinched it 3-2 after winning the decisive fifth leg with a superb 142 check out.

The finishing from both men was decent, but, despite four 180s from Harbour, Waites scored slightly better.

The champion took the second set 3-1 before Harbour rallied to win the third set by the same score.

But any hopes of a comeback were soon dashed as Waites raced through the fourth set 3-0.

Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams from Deeping plays his second round today (January 12) against last year’s losing finalist Jeff Smith From Canada. Smith beat Adams 3-0 in a first round shock last year.

It’s the last match of an afternoon schedule which starts at 12.30pm.