£100,000 prize last week - this week it’s a pint of John Smith’s!

Whether it’s competing in front of millions live on TV for a £100,000 prize or throwing for a pint down the pub, a game of darts is the same wherever Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams plays.

Fresh from his exploits at the Lakeside Country Club in the BDO World Championships, Wolfie was back on the oche last night playing for Deeping Rugby Club ‘A’ in a Deeping League match.

“And to me there’s no difference,” insisted the 60 year-old from Deeping St James.

“I prepare the same, I’m just as determined to win and I enjoy myself whether I win, lose or draw.

“I just love playing darts and have done for 40 years. It’s fun, it’s unpredictable and you meet some great people wherever you’re playing.

“I love Lakeside week - it’s the highlight of the year for me - and the crowd are unbelievable.

“But then I love playing for my county and my pub team as well. It makes no difference to me.”

Wolfie, a three-times winner of the BDO world title, reached the quarter-finals last week on his 24th consecutive appearance at Lakeside after cracking wins against Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith

He fell at the last eight stage to Jamie Hughes 6-5 after running into some double trouble at the end. The difference between winning and losing was £6,500 compared to £15,000.

The difference in last night’s match against the Deeping Rugby Club ‘B’ team, where the tradition is the loser buys the winner a drink, was the price of a pint of John Smith’s (just over £3).

“Sure, it’s always nice to win big money and going all the way and collecting £100,000 would have been great for a week’s work,” added Wolfie.

“But there’s more to life than having lots of money. Your health for one thing is far more important. I learned that last year.”

The big man was referring to the devastating summer blow he suffered when being told he’d got prostate cancer.

He’s since had ‘as close to an all-clear as you can get’ and is now practising a few hours a day again, especially with the defence of his Dutch Open title in Assen coming up in February.

“But I hardly practised at all leading up to Lakeside. I struggled to find the motivation. So at the end of the day to reach the quarter-finals was a pleasing effort.

“I was getting better as the week progressed but then the doubles deserted me in that last game. It happens.

“On the whole though I was pleased, no complaints at all.

“The main thing is I’m feeling a lot better every day after the course of radiotherapy and hormone treatment I had. I seem to have a bit more energy and I’ll be ready for the Dutch Open. I’m going for the hat-trick of wins there.

“Then it’s the Scotland Open in Renfrew, then the Isle of Man Open in March and then back to Holland for the Hal Open and the Hal Masters.

“I’m doing them all - I need to to make sure I qualify for Lakeside next year. I’ll be back.

“Eric Bristow has won it five times and I’ve won it three. Do I want to break his record? Too bloody right I do.”

Adams joins Dennis Harbour, another local who performed admirably on the Lakeside stage last week before losing to defending champion Scott Waites, in the Cambridgeshire side to face Devon at the March GER Sports Club this weekend.

The BDO Inter-Counties League Premier Division clash starts at 11am on both Saturday (B teams) and Sunday (A teams) and it’s £4 per person for the whole weekend.

Hot food is available and there is plenty of parking.

Adams has played for Cambridgeshire since 1987.

“I love the county matches - they’re great weekends,” added Adams.

“I don’t play the county circuit to make the England team any more.

“I’ve got no big ambition to get back in the England team. I’ve been there, done that and got the tee-shirt.

“I just like helping Cambridgeshire out whenever I can and, most important, it’s all good fun.”