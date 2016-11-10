Youth racing for girls at the Embankment

Local cycling club Fenland Clarion are hosting an evening of cycle racing for girls only tomorrow (November 11).

All riders upto 16 years of age are welcome to take part with novices particularly welcome.

Entries are taken on the night from 6pm with the fun starting at 6.30pm. The evening includes a prize presentation at around 8pm and will finish by 8.30pm. The venue is the Embankment athletics track on Bishops Road.

The cost is £4 per rider and refreshments will be available.

Any enquiries can be directed to Malc at publicity@fenlandclarion.co.uk