Youngster Wishart turns in another fine ride

Fenland Clarion youngster Evander Wishart turned in another fine performance when racing in the fourth round of the Hackney Primvera circuit series.

He displayed excellent group riding skills around the Lee Valley circuit on his way to achieving a strong fourth place finish in the Under 10 age group, holding off some powerful competition in the process.

Edward Lowe faced a strong contingent from the Irish National squad in the latest round of the Mallory Park circuit series.

The increase in both size and quality of the field meant he was more than happy with an eighth place finish at the end of a tough 45 minutes racing.

Paul Lilley rode his first 50 mile time trial for nine years last Saturday in the ECCA 50, and clocked 1:50:35 on a very windy day.

He then followed this up by leading a strong Fenland contingent at the ECCA 25 mile event, where the trio of Lilley, Mark Ingram and Simon Pitchford got within just nine seconds of the club’s 25 mile team record.

Lilley’s time was 54.44 with Ingram finishing in 55.31 and Pitchford 55.40 giving them a combined time of 2.45.55 to just fall short of the record held by Ian Waddilove, Martin Jones and Paul Lilley from 2008.

Other Clarion times: Richard Moys 56.17, Lindsay Clarke 1.00.01, Steve Clarke 1.00.04