Young Tozer is a muddy marvel

Harry Tozer’s fine winter form in the Muddy Monsters Series continued at the weekend.

In the fifth round held inMilton, Cambridge, the Fenland Clarion youngster won both races for overall victory in his age group.

He got an excellent start in the sprint race, avoiding the bunching at the first corner, and went on to win comfortably.

In the endurance race Tozer got caught behind slower riders and had to work his way through the field.

By the end of the first lap he had joined two riders from Ashwell in the lead group. He moved into the lead early on the final lap and although Gethin Hill stayed close, young Tozer held his lead to take the race win and overall victory in the Under 10 section.