World bronze for Clarion ace Lilley

Fenland Clarion rider Alison Lilley made the podium at the World Masters Track Championships in Manchester last week.
She took the bronze medal in the women’s 45-49-years scratch race over 5km. Clubmate Lindsay Clarke was fifth in her 50-54 age category.
In the points races both just missed out on a medal finishing fourth in their respective age groups while in the 2,000m pursuit Lilley was sixth in her age group in 2:49.47 and Clarke ninth in 2:47.92
Steve Clarke clocked a personal best 2:48.74 in the men’s 55-59 2,000m pursuit for 29th place.
Lindsay Clarke has also been going well in cyclo-cross racing of late.
She was second woman Over 50 in the National Trophy meeting in Derby and also runner-up in the women’s race at the Witham Wheelers event at Stroxton.
Katie Blake was 11th in the Under 12 girls race at Stroxton while in the Central Cyclo-Cross League meeting at Leighton Buzzard, Jerry Norman (Under 16) gained a sixth place finish and Ruby Issac was second girl in the Under 10 race.
PETERBOROUGH CYCLING CLUB
Peterborough Cycling Club’s Malcolm Smith, a former World Masters champion, took part in the National Closed Circuit Championships at Thruxton in Hampshire on Saturday and finished second in the 50-54 age group.
He completed the 11-mile course in 25:11 for an average speed of 26.21mph.