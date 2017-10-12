WINTER BMX SERIES: Liam leads the way for Phantoms

Peterborough Phantoms riders were in red-hot form at the fiest of the BMX East Winter Series meetings at Milton Keynes at the weekend.

Liam Arnett led the way by winning every one of his races and his dad Adrian took second in the 17+ cruisers final after winning all of his other races.

George Fox receives his trophy.

Joseph Carey had similar results only dropping one place in both his semi-final and final.

George Fox came second in his first moto but went on to win the rest and make a great manoeuvre to win his final with a tighter line through the first 180 degree turn on the track.

Alfie Thompson crashed out of his semi-final trying to take the same tight line to gain a place in the same corner. His brother Caiden was full of smiles after he won his ‘B’ final.

There were also ‘B’ final wins for Dan Hornan and Bradley Goulding,while Leah Pearson was the first woman in the mixed gender 17+ cruisers.

Bradley Goulding gets his reward.

For further information about BMX racing contact the club through the Peterborough Phantoms Facebook Group.