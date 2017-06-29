Two good Old boys

There was more success for Peterborough Cycling Club at the weekend.

Paul Pardoe and Kevin Hobbs placed second and third respectively in the open category in the sixth race in the Northants & District CA Series at Old.

But they finished first and second as the top two district riders. Their times for the 20.8-mile time trial were 46:04 and 47:43.

Unfortunately their third team counter Adrian McHale was forced off course by a motorist and while he was unhurt the accident blew Peterborough’s team hopes.

On Sunday in the St Neots road race, new signing Sam Woodfield gained an excellent third place with Malcolm Smith and Alan Brophy in the main bunch.

Woodfield contested a fast finish but was narrowly pipped in the sprint.