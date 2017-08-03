Thomas is on track for second place at Welwyn

Fenland Clarion youth rider Thomas Stegeman got his track racing off to a positive start with a surprise second place in the Omnium event held on the Welwyn track.

Stegeman opened his account with a victory in the time trial and a second place in the elimination event and collected valuable points in each race with two more second places in the scratch and Kierin races.

The Northants time trial series has just two more events lef and Fenland Clarion currently have a narrow lead in the team competition as they bid to regain their title.

Currently their score of 1328 keeps them just ahead of the Biggleswade club CCAshwell, who have 1319.5 points.

In the seventh of the nine -round series Simon Pitchford finished in ninth place with his time of 58.21 on the 25-mile circuit based around Guilden Morden.

The Chronos RT 10 mile time trial was held on the F2a/10 course at Hardwick and Pitchford was very pleased not only with 12th place but also his best ever 10 mile time of 21.04. John Royle finished in 63rd place with his time of 25.04.

In the Wisbech Wheelers 25-mile time trial Lindsay Clarke finished in 61.41 for eighth place and husband Steve finished in 62.31 for 12th place.

The Bluebell 10 mile midweek series is now in full swing and there was another victory in this week’s event for Paul Lunn with his time of 20.54.

Pitchford had to settle for second place with 22.34 ahead of Steve Kaye in 22.56 who managed to edge out David Thorold by just one second.

Other Clarion times: Tom Stokes 23.10, Richard Moys 23.15, Phil Ackerman 23.24, Mark Booth 24.05, Jerry Norman 24.17, Austin Smith 24.52, Jonathan Toma 24.55, Chris Shaw 25.01, Steve Clarke 25.07, Liam Stokes 25.50, Jon Crowley 25.54, Mel Evans 26.44, Phil Jones 28.12, Thomas Stegeman 28.38, Georgina Jennings 29.21, Barbara Gunn 32.51.