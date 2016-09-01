Senter smashes his club record

Pedalling postman Matthew Senter was in record-breaking form for Peterborough Cycling Club at the weekend.

The King’s Lynn-based rider race in the VC Swift 10-mile event at South Cave in East Yorkshire and his time of 19:05 knocked 27 seconds off the club record he set earlier in the year.

Race winner James Gullen won in 17:20 to equal the British record while in the women’s event Hayley Simmonds set a new British women’s record of 19:18.

The last Peterborough CC Summer League event was won by Tom Stokes on his return from injury in a time of 22:45. David Sergent was second and Richard Lamb third.

On the road Matt Garfield finished sixth in the CC Sudbury road race over 90 kilometres.