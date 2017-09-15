ROUND-UP: Toma was too good in national event, clun record for Gelsthorpe

The National Clarion held their circuit race championships around the purpose-built Wakefield circuit with several local riders faring well.

In the youth categories Jonathan Toma won the under 14s race while Sam Young used his track riding speed to claim a second place in the under 16’s. Thomas Stegeman was fourth.

James Gelsthorpe broke a Peterborough Cycling Club record.

For the seniors Lindsay Clarke won the ladies category and in the mens race Mark Williams was the first local rider in 7seventth place with Simon Pitchford 17th and Steve Clarke 21st.

The prestigious GHS final held at Sawtry last weekend.

This prestigous youth competition is held over 10 miles and has previously been won by household names such as Chris Boardman, Nicole Cooke and Alex Dowsett.

Local Fenland Clarion Club rider James Piercy has some way to go to catch riders of that quality, but he is making excellent progress.

With a previous best of 28.55 on the course he was very pleased to finish in 26.58 for 91st place out of 132 finishers, and with two more years in the juvenile age group he can expect to climb much higher up the rankings in that time.

Peterborough Cycling Club members are still cramming in some races before the season peters out.

Bourne based James Gelsthorpe produced a new club record for 25 miles in a scintillating 49 minutes 40 seconds on the Newmarket based course.

Kevin Hobbs and the club’s own ‘Flying Scotsman’ Adrian McHale, rode the Northants & District 10 at Husband Bosworth recording 23.37 (for seventh place) and 25.43 respectively with Adrian recording a personal best by an whole minute.

The road boys get a look in with Paul Pardoe winning the three and four category race at the Rockingham Speedway near Corby

In an aggressive race Pardoe kept near the front and was then able to jump away on the last lap and hung on for a well-deserved win from a persistent chasing group.