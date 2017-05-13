ROUND-UP: Simon sounds the Clarion call

The third round of the Northants time trial series bought success to Fenland Clarion.

They won the team award thanks to some excellent finishes spearheaded by sixth place Simon Pitchford in a time of 23.05.

Pitchford was ably supported by Steve Kaye (23.33) and Mark Ingram (23.58).

Liam Stokes was third youth rider in 27.38. Other Fenland times were Malc Jacklin (24.30) and James Piercy (29.34).

Under 14 rider Edward Lowe continues to make excellent progress in this season’s circuit races.

After a sixth place at Ixworth, he went on to claim third place at Mallory Park.

In the third cat event Fenland’s second claim junior rider Jerry Norman picked up an excellent fourth place for his best finish of the season so far.

The second round of the Bluebell series took place under heavy cloud cover and with a blustery wind to keep fast times out of the reckoning. Seventeen riders defied the weather with Simon Pitchford the fastest of the night with 22.58, just two seconds ahead of Tom Stokes in 23.00 with Steve Kaye claiming third place in 23.56.

Other times: Dave Thorold 23.46, Malc Jacklin 24.23, Steve Clarke 24.53, Dave O’Brien 25.10, Chris Shaw 25.58, Jonathan Toma 26.10, Liam Stokes 26.30, Sam Mitchell 26.48, Jeremy Thompson 27.27, Katie Tasker 29.20, Geoff Stone 29.58, Simon Pidduck 32.36, Barbara Gunn 35.09.