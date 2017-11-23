Phantoms youngsters are Winter wonders

The Peterborough Phantoms BMX Club turned in some fine performances in the third round of the East Winter Series at Braintree.

And with the series now at the halfway stage, several Phantoms riders are very much in with a shout of becoming Eastern champions.

Bradley Goulding.

Young George Fox was again in superb form in the Boys 7 & under category, winning two of his three moto races and finishing second in the A final to maintain his series lead.

Liam Arnett also leads the way after three rounds in the Boys 9-10 age group. He battled on at Braintree after a crash in his first moto to win the B final.

In the same age group clubmate Bradley Goulding finished second in the C final after just missing out on a semi-final place.

In the mixed 17+ Cruiser class, Phantoms pair Paul Maidment and Leah Pearson both did well.

Maidment won two out of three motos, a semi-final and the A final while Pearson, riding in with the men, finished seventh in the same A final out of 28 riders.

Overall Pearson is in fourth place with Maidment, who missed the first round, in sixth spot.

Joseph Carey and Daniel Arnett missed the third round but are still third and sixth respectively in the Boys 14 yrs age group.

Round four of the series will be hosted by Peterborough Phantoms BMX Club on January 21.

For more information search Peterborough BMX club on Facebook or visit the club on Saturdays (10am-1pm) at the Peterborough BMX track at Orton Malborne.