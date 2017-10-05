Phantoms full of Eastern promise

Peterborough Phantoms BMX club had 14 riders take part in the BMX East Regional Championships in Norwich.

The results from the motos looked very promising for the city club with a win in every race from Liam Arnett, Joseph Carey, George Fox and Leah Pearson.

Joseph Carey in action.

Unfortunately of those only Pearson could convert the moto results into a championship title.

There was also a win in the 45+ Cruiser class for Paul Maidment, with podium finishes for Alfie Thompson, Jordan Stringer, George Fox, Joseph Carey, Liam Arnett, Leanne Thompson and Adrian Arnett.

Anyone interested in BMX racing can contact the club through the Facebook group.