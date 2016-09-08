Matt is the Senter of attention once again

Peterborough Cycling provided the individual winner in two recent races.

Matt Senter produced another scintillating ride the day after breaking the club’s 10-mile record to win the VC Norwich 10 in another fast time of 19:37.

And then Belgian import Christophe Demoulin won the Northants & District CA 10 event at Market Bosworth in 22:02, which was a terrific time considering the appalling conditions.

Other Peterborough CC times at Market Bosworth were Kevin Hobbs 24:12 and Adrian McHale 26:43.

In Perth, Australia, the club’s Fletton-based rider Paul Pardoe finished seventh in his age group in the UCI Gran Fondo World Championship TT.

FENLAND CLARION

Fenland Clarion took the team honours in the Northants & District CA 10 at Market Bosworth and the reigning champions are neck and neck with city rivals Peterborough going into the last two races.

Youngster Jerry Norman had one of his best rides to lead the team home in sixth place with 23:56. He was well supported by Simon Pitchford in seventh place with 23:57, Steve Kaye in eighth with 24:01 and Mark Ingram ninth in 24:07.

The Clarion Bluebell Summer Series trophy has a new name on it following Jonathan Toma’s recent victory.

With the best 10 scores to count over the 16-race series, 13 year-old Toma had an unbeatable winning margin going into the last event.

Another newcomer Dave O’Brien made excellent progress through the series to clinch second place from long standing clubman Steve Clarke.

The top 10 places were: Jonathan Toma 115 points, Dave O’Brien 80, Steve Clarke 58, Phil Merritt 54, Chris Shaw 52, Steve Kaye 51, Gareth Purnell 50, Lindsay Clarke 50, Paul Lilley 47 and Ethan Nightingale 44.

In the Spalding grasstrack event Harry Tozer gained third place in the freewheel omnium and Evander Wishart was fourth.

Ruby Issac competed in her first cross race as an Under 10 in the first round of the West Midlands Cross League in Birmingham and was third-placed girl by half a wheel.