Malcolm is the Master

Peterborough Cycling Club’s Malcolm Smith, a former Masters world champion, won the latest LVRC (League of Veteran Racing Cyclists) race in Yorkshire in a hotly contested two-man sprint finish.

Two other Peterborough CC veterans contested the VTTA 10 at Six Mile Bottom. Dave Yarham, the club’s hard-working TT secretary, produced a season’s best of 23:43 while his younger compatriot Kevin Hobbs clocked 21:47.

Matt Garfield contested the CC London 60-mile event and finished eighth.

James Gelsthorpe and Matthew Senter contested the RTTC National Circuit Championship (over 25 miles) at Alcester in Warwickshire and were 16th and 17th respectively in 54:48 and 54:49.

FENLAND CLARION

Fenland Clarion had three junior riders qualify for this year’s George Herbert Stancer Trophy final in Warwickshire.

The national 10-mile race involves 170 of the country’s top young riders who qualified from regional races.

Jerry Norman was the first Clarion rider home in 22:19 for 29th place. Jonathan Toma (13) was 98th in 26:39 and Mia Purnell was 99th in 26:45.