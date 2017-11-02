Lowe on a high again after victory at Sherwood Pines

Promising under 14 rider Ed Lowe gained Fenland Clarion’s best result of the weekend on the cyclo-cross front.

After suffering a couple of falls in recent races, Lowe bounced back to win his age group at the Sherwood Pines event by 20 seconds.

Harry Tozer.

In the third round of the Leicestershire League on the challenging Brooksby course, Jerry Norman was third junior and in the Under 9s Fearne Starr finished as fourth girl.

She was just ahead of clubmate Benjamin Robinson, who was 11th boy, while his sister Alma, one of the youngest racers, did well to finish as eighth girl. Thomas Stegeman was ninth Under 16, Malc Jacklin 26th Over 50 and Adam Robinson 21st senior man.

In the Under 12 race Harry Tozer got boxed in on the first narrow hilly section, but did well to work his way through the field to finish 22nd.

Tozer was fourth in the Central League fixture at Milton Keynes.