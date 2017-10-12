Leadbeater hangs on to the Fenland Clarion hillclimb title

This year’s Fenland Clarion hillclimb event produced one of the closest ever finishes.

Defending champion Lynden Leadbeater had to settle for second place behind Phil Ackerman on the first of the two climbs out of Collyweston. Ackerman finished in 2.14, Leadbeater in 2.15 and then came Sam Widdess with 2.27 and Liam Stokes with 2.49.

When it came to the second climb, however, Leadbeater showed why he’s been so successful in this event over the past few years as he set the standard with 3.28. That was too much for Ackerman, who clocked 3.33.

It meant Leadbeater retained his title by four seconds on aggregate from Ackerman with Widdess holding off Stokes for third place.

In the Sleaford round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League, Clarion’s young Benjamin Robinson finished 41st out of 60 starters despite being one of the youngest riders in the Under 12 field. His father Adam finished 28th out of 55 riders in the seniors category.

In the new Leicestershire League, Evander Wishart placed 10th out of 34 riders in the Under 12 race at Misterton Hall.

In the youths event Thomas Stegeman was 19th and Michael Wieloch was 13th in the novice event. Emma Emerton was 15th in the ldies race.

n Fenland Clarion will be hosting another evening of youth cycle racing in Peterborough tomorrow (Friday October 13) at the Embankment athletics track.

The races are suitable for all abilities with age groups upto under 16 and novices are particularly welcome.

There should be three races for each rider, and all for just £4 per rider.

Signing on is from 6pm with racing starting at 6.30 pm with a finish of around 8pm. There’s free parking in the Regional Pool car park from 6pm. Turn up on the night or for more information contact Malc at publicity@fenlandclarion.co.uk