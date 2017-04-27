Langlands back with a bang

Fenland Clarion old boy Dave Langlands, now riding for Team Bottrill, won the second round of the Northants & District CA 10-mile time trial hosted by Clarion on their Sawtry course.

He won in a cracking time of 20:26 with Bedfordshire Road rider Simon Norman taking second with 20:58 and Christopher Morehen of Kings Cliffe completing the top three in 21:56.

Alan Brophy.

Peterborough Cycling Club’s Paul Pardoe clocked an excellent 21:56 for fourth place and James Piercy had the honour of being first juvenile rider with 28:55.

Other local times (Fenland Clarion unless stated): Paul Lunn 22:11, Mark Ingram 23:24, Richard Moys 23.43, Steve Kaye 23:43, Dave Thorold 24:02, Martin Atkinson (Kings Cliffe) 24:05, Richard Lamb (Peterborough C.C.) 24:36, Malc Jacklin 24:37, Steve Clarke 25:08, James Billingham (Kings Cliffe) 25:11, Lindsay Clarke 25:27, Adrian McHale (Peterborough CC) 25:58, James Warrener 25:59, Ian Aunger (Rockingham FW) 26:40, John Royle 27:31, Simon Pidduck (Peterborough CC) 29:01, Georgina Jennings 30:01.

WOMEN’S ELITE

Glinton girl Georgia Bullard has been doing well in her first season as a member of a women’s elite cycling team.

Sixteen year-old Bullard, who rode last year with Bourne Wheelers, was recruited by the Yorkshire-based Jadan Weldite squad as a first year junior rider.

On Saturday she achieved her first podium finish in the women’s senior ranks by coming a close second at the Hillingdon women’s criterium.

The following day she achieved a very respectable 11th place (in a field of over 40) in the Watford Velo Road race against a more experienced and stronger field.

Her best result to date was placing 45th (out of 110) in the Women’s National Elite Road Series event at Louth on an undulating course finishing in the top five juniors.

She will hopefully be competing in the National Tour Series events in May and June although she will shortly have an enforced sabbatical from cycling as she concentrates on her forthcoming GCSEs.

PETERBOROUGH CC

Peterborough Cycling Club’s Alan Brophy secured an excellent third place in the NCRA handicap event at Old near Corby on Saturday.

Clubmate Francis Mulhern placed seventh with Mark Hill finishing just behind in the heaving bunch.

Further South at the MK Bowl, Malcolm Smith finished a close secod in the Masters race for 50-59 year olds.

Nick Hitchens produced a fast 21:52 to finish 25th from 103 finishers in the VTTA event in Nottinghamshire.

Second claim member and Hitchens’ coach Brett Harwood produced another storming ride for his new team to win in a fast 19:31.