Fenland Clarion riders are in record-breaking form

Fenland Clarion riders Paul Lunn and Lindsay Clarke were in record-breaking form for the club at the weekend.

Clarke (55) was competing in the national VTTA (Veterans Time Trials Association) Championships and set a new 10-mile age group record on the V718 course near Hull.

She clocked a time of 21.59 which was a new best for the Over 55 age group.

Not to be outdone clubmate Lunn, a top triathlete with the Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC), rounded off his preparations for the Kona Ironman in Hawaii in October by smashing the National Clarion 100-mile record.

He completed the BDCA race on the A100/4 course at Etwall, near Derby, with a brilliant time of 3.40.11.

That destroyed the previous record by eight minutes and the 45 year-old Peterborough rider clocked an average speed of over 27 mph in his first ever 100-mile time trial.

And two other Clarion riders came close to setting new records as well at the weekend.

Paul Lilley and Steve Kaye competed in the Team Velocity 25-mile event on the Newmarket based E2/25 course and came close to breaking the club record.

Lilley rode 52.17 and Kaye 52.45 - both personal bests - and they were the second and third fastest times ever by a Fenland Clarion rider over the 25-mile distance.

Meanwhile the club’s attempt to reclaim the Northants time trial series title looks to be fading with just one round to go.

They are third overall behind Biggleswade-based C.C. Ashwell and Baines Racing Silverstone.

Individually Simon Pitchford is also third overall after claiming fifth place in the penultimate race in the series on Saturday at Husbands Bosworth. He completed the 10 mile course in a time of 23.23 . Malc Jacklin was 14th with 24.58 and James Piercy was the second-placed juvenile rider with his time of 28.42.

Another Fenland Clarion junior rider, Jerry Norman, had a long trip to Cockermouth for the National 10 mile Championships and made it worthwhile with a new personal best and an excellent 16th place with 22.05.

In the Spalding Grasstrack event Fenland Clarion youngsters Evander Wishart and Harry Tozer were fourth and fifth respectively in the Under 12 Omnium - not a bad effort seeing as they’re both only nine years-old.