Evander makes a winning start in Muddy Monsters

Fenland Clarion youngster Evander Wishart was in great form as the Muddy Monsters (North Cambs) Youth Series kicked off in King’s Lynn.

Competing in the under 10 category, he won the sprint, endurance and handicap events to become the early overall leader in his age group.

Clubmate Fearne Starr finished second in the sprint, third in the endurance and eighth in the handicap to take a joint lead in the girls placings with Ipswich Velo rider Abbey Thompson.

Wishart was also in good form when Fenland Clarion hosted the second meeting in their three-race autumn series for youth cyclists at the Embankment athletics track on Friday.

He won two of the three Under 10 races and leads the series.

In the Under 8s, newcomer Oliver Turnbull won two of his three races with Bourne’s Monty Wood taking victory in the other.

King’s Lynn rider Jacob Good remains unbeaten in the Under 12 section while Clarion’s Devonne Piccaver claimed full points by being the only Under 14 rider.

The third and final round is on Friday December 8 with new riders always very welcome.

For details contact Malc via publicity@fenlandclarion.co.uk

In the fourth round of the Leicestershire Cyclo-Cross League, Fenland Clarion’s results were: Under 12 - Harry Tozer 18th out of 29 riders; Under 16 - Thomas Stegeman 12th out of 47 riders; Sam Jarrett 33rd out of 47 riders; Veterans - Malc Jacklin 30th.