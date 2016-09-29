East Anglia titles for the flying Phantoms

Youngsters Liam Arnett and Joseph Carey were the stars of the show for the host club when Peterborough Phantoms staged the East Anglian Championships on Sunday.

Both were in unbeatable form on their home Orton Park track as 170 riders aged between four and 70 from as far afield as Nottingham, Peckham and Bristol battled it out for East Anglia titles.

Arnett was crowned Male 7yrs champion after winning all three of his motos (heats) while Carey dominated the Male 10 category. He won all three motos and then the final to take the overall honours.

Nathan Hastings was another Phantoms champion. He won a heat and the final in the Male 17-24 class after announcing earlier in the week he’d not be racing next year.

Other Peterborough riders, and there were 26 of them in action, to claim heat victories were Paul ‘Ginge’ Maidment (45+ Cruiser) and Leah Pearson (Female 30+ Cruiser).

Other Phantoms riders to earn top-three placings in motos were: George Fox, Jordan Stringer, Benjamin Fox, Darren Thompson, Bethany Campbell, Ava Stringer, Drew Raven, Leah Cluff and Adrian Arnett.

Anyone interested in trying BMX racing can visit the Peterborough BMX Club Facebook page.