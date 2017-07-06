Double Masters gold for Lindsay

Lindsay Clarke picked up two gold medals at the National Masters Championships at the National Velodrome in Newport.

The Fenland Clarion rider reaped the rewards of her winter track training with victory in the 2000m pursuit and the points race. Her time of 2.41.605 in the pursuit was just 0.29 seconds shy of the world record.

In the scratch race she was hoping to add another gold to the collection and led it out with a lap to go but was just pipped to the line.

Also riding at the event was Steve Clarke, who finished eighth in the pursuit with his time of 2.40.464. In the scratch race he stuck with the main group to finish in sixth place.

The Fenland Clarion open 25-mile event on the Sawtry N1/25 course was won by Dave Langlands in 53.01 with locally-based Wendy Gooding taking the ladies honours in 63.42.

Other Fenland Clarion times: Paul Lunn 56.01, Simon Pitchford 57.43, Steve Kaye 59.18, Paul Lilley 59.28, Malc Jacklin 60.41, Jerry Norman 61.20, Ian Aunger 68.16, James Piercy 70.14, John Royle 71.34, Jim Fell 75.29, Barbara Gunn 90.32

PETERBOROUGH CC

Claire Steels became the first Peterborough Cycling Club rider to win at Mallory Park in their long-running Midweek League.

The former world duathlon champion held off a large group of riders to win the 2nd/3rd category ladies race.

On Sunday Peterborough Cycling Club put on two open road races for all categories at Sawtry.

In the 3rd/4th category race an early crash put both Mark Hill and Steve Noel out of contention but Paul Pardoe got into an early break but was outsprinted on the line and had to settle for an excellent second place.

Breathing down his neck in a chasing group Matt Senter finished fifth and Alan Brophy placed 21st with James Edward Boardley 23rd.

In the main Alston Country Homes race for Elites/1st/2nd category riders over 140k, Malcolm Smith retired early owing to feeling unwell while new signing Sam Woodfield mixed in with the best but could only finish in 21st place and outside the points.