CYCLING: Tozer second in the Muddy Monsters

Fenland Clarion youngster Harry Tozer maintained his excellent winter form in the Muddy Monsters Series when taking second place overall in round three in Ashwell near Biggleswade.

He won the sprint event and was second in the endurance race.

Clarion started their 2017 series of youth races at the Embankment in testing conditions on Friday.

Despite the rain and wind, there were 28 riders in action.

In the Under 8 age group two victories for Clarion’s Katie Blake gives her an early series lead, although she was pushed close by clubmates Fearne Starr and Oliver Squibb, who was the first boy.

At Under 10 level Evander Wishart edged out Clarion clubmate Harry Tozer, with the consistent Matthew Goodliffe gradually closing the gap in third.

Lisa Welsh just beat Hereward CC rider Nieve Bryant in the battle of the girls.

Into the Under 12s there was some excellent riding by Velo Wheels lads William Barraclough and Oliver Tilley. They placed first and third with Fenland newcomer Safford Hewitt-White getting between them in second place for an impressive debut. Jael Maw picked up a very creditable fourth.

There was a clean sweep for Jensen Barraclough in the Under 14s.

The second round in the series is on Friday February 24. Contact Malc at publicity@fenlandclarion.co.uk for more details.