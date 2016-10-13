CYCLING: Great year for the ‘oldest club in the world’

Peterborough Cycling Club have completed one of the most successful years in their long history.

James Gelsthorpe supplied the icing on the cake by winning both races at the club’s annual hill-climb championships at Collyweston.

Fenland Clarion youngster Jerry Norman (left) on the podium at Hemel Hempstead.

Gelsthorpe won the Roadman’s Hill Climb in a time of two minutes dead, seven seconds faster than second-placed Tom Stokes and 14 seconds ahead of Lynden Leadbetter.

Gelsthorpe then took on the longer and tougher Slater Cup Hill climb and won it by 15 seconds in 3.30 ahead of James Stokes and Leadbetter.

Malcolm Smith, PCC’s ex- age related World Champion guested for a team in the four Day Masters Tour of Mallorca, finishing third on Stage four and ninth overall on general classification and helped to win the team prize.

Back in the UK, Matt Garfield continued his good form by placing fourth in the Finsbury Park Road Race.

James Gelsthorpe won two hill climb events.

Christophe Doumain has been comfirmed as the overall champion in the Northants & District distance classificatioons with 596 points, just ahead of Paul Pardoe with 587.

Pardoe was crowned short distance champion with 386 points with Kevin Hobbs eighth with 353 points.

PCC won the team prize with 843 points just pipping local rivals Fenland Clarion.

PCC spokesman David Stanbridge said: “It’s been one of the best years I can remember for the world’s oldest active cycling club.”

FENLAND CLARION CLUB

Wansford youth rider Jerry Norman (16) continues to impress as he ventures into the cyclocross discipline.

Following his third and second places in the Central League events he took on a technical course in Hemel Hemstead and with two laps to go a win was within his grasp until the loss of time in an incident forced him to settle for second place in the day’s race.

However this was still enough to end the day top of the junior league standings.

In the under 10s race Ruby Issac finished in ninth place overall, which gave her fourth place in the under 10 girls.