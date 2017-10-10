CYCLING: Another night of youth racing at the Embankment

Fenland Clarion will be hosting another of their popular evenings of cycle youth racing on Friday (October 13).

The event takes place at the Embankment athletics track on Bishops Road and races are suitable for all abilities, with age groups upto under 16 and novices are particularly welcome.

There should be three races for each rider and all for just £4 per rider.

Signing on is from 6pm with racing to start at 6.30pm. It should finish around 8pm.

There’s free parking in the Regional Pool Car Park from 6pm.

Turn up on the night or for more information contact Malc at publicity@fenlandclarion.co.uk