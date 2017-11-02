Clean sweep for George

The second round of the BMX East Winter series at Royston proved a delight for young Peterborough Phantoms rider George Fox.

Competing in the 7 and under boys category, he won all of his moto races, then the semi-final and the A final as well.

He was the only Phantoms rider to take outright victory in his category but there were still some outstanding results.

Paul Maidment won his 17+ Cruisers semi-final and then came second in the final behind a Norwich rider nearly 30 years younger than him.

Leah Pearson also rode well in the same category. She finished as first lady in seventh place after a great last-corner lunge in the semi-final to take the last qualifying position for the A final.

Joseph ‘Scary’ Carey decided to push himself harder and rode in the male 14 year-olds, winning two of his motos and then managing to get fifth in the A final followed home by Daniel Arnett in sixth.