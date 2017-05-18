Clarke clocks new record

Lindsay Clarke was in record-breaking form at the weekend.

The Fenland Clarion veteran set a new ladies club record for 10 miles when racing in the Hull time trial on the popular V718 course.

Her time of 22.02 was enough to place her as second lady.

Clarion’s Simon Pitchford continued his good run of results with a third place in the Bourne Wheelers 10 mile event on the Sleaford-based C10/10 course with his time of 22.35.

In the same event Rich Crook made his open time trial debut with 25.24 which was enough for 20th place.

Pitchford was the top Clarion rider in the opening inter-club Hereward League race around Helpston and Barnack. He was second fastest in 23.07 and fifth on handicap.

Other Fenland times: Ian Halliday-Pegg 26.27 (15th), David O’Brien 25.14 (17th), David Norman 23.51 (21st), Lynden Leadbeater 24.40 (27th).

This week’s Bluebell Series was won by Steve Kaye in 23.16 ahead of Lynden Leadbeater with 23.22 and guest rider Darren Kelly completed the top three in 23.46.

Other times: Malc Jacklin 23.54, David Norman 24.24, Wayne Stainsby 24.44, David O’Brien 24.57, Lindsay Clarke 25.06, Pete Hunt 25.35, Jonathan Toma 25.37, Sam Mitchell 25.57, Ian Aunger 26.08, Chris Shaw 26.36, Georgia Bullard 26.49, Howard Piccaver 27.12, James Piercy 27.51, Chris Waghorn 27.53, Neil Strenge 28.11, John Piercy 28.32, Mel Evans 28.34, Jim Fell 28.44, David Curphey 28.49, Geoff Stone 28.49, Andrew Hall 29.05, Barbara Gunn 33.29.

Ed Lowe’s debut season of circuit racing is proving a successful one.

The Clarion under 14 rider raced in the CC Hackney Primavera event on the Lee Valley circuit at the weekend and finished second out of 40 other riders.

He was pipped by half a wheel in a sprint finish by Welwyn rider Tom Sharples, who recently placed fifth in the national series.

Lowe picked up eight points for his efforts which lifts him into the top 20 of the national rankings.