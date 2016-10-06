City club should win Northants series

Although the weather was dull, there was a bright end to the season for Peterborough Cycling Club on Saturday.

They raced in the tenth and final round of the Northants time trial series in pouring rain around the 18.7-mile course at Middleton and did well.

Paul Pardoe finished third in 43:15 and Kevin Hobbs seventh in 44:47 and, although the overall team standings for the season have yet to be confirmed, Peterborough CC are convinced they’ve done enough to win it.

Peterborough Cycling Club’s veteran star Malcolm Smith, a former world age group champion, finished his first season with the club in style by retaining his LVRC National Championship (50-54 years) on an undulating course at Napton-on-the-Hill in Warwickshire.

FENLAND CLARION

Simon Pitchford completed his excellent season with fourth place in the Northants time trial series at Middleton in 44:42. He was well supported by team-mates Steve Kaye(45:42) and Mark Ingram (45:53).

Young Harry Tozer won from the front in the Under 8 event at the Hitchin Cobbled Classic while Jerry Norman and Ruby Isaac have both been doing well in the Central Cross League.

At RAF Halton, Norman was fifth junior man and Isaac first Under 10, then at Milton Keynes they both finished third. Isaac also gained a third place finish in the West Midlands Cross League event in Worcester.

Mia Purnell started her cyclo-cross season in the Spalding event with a win in the Under 16 age group.

Fenland Clarion’s hill-climb has been won several times in recent years by Lynden Leadbeater, but this year he had to settle for second place as Tom Stokes took the honours over the two climbs at Ketton.

Times: Tom Stokes 3.45 & 2.09 = 5.54, Lynden Leadbeater 3.51 & 2.14 = 6.05, Dave O’Brien 4.13 & 2.18 = 6.31, Steve Kaye 4.08 & 2.26 = 6.34, Simon Pitchford 4.08 & 2.28 = 6.36, Phil Gee 4.24 & 2.37 = 7.01, Ian Halliday-Pegg 4.26 & 2.35 = 7.01 & Phil Merritt 4.28 & 2.45 = 7.13.

Clarion’s own youth race meeting brought wins for their own Katie Blake in the Under 8s, Evander Wishart in the Under 10s and Alfie Mcintyre in the Under 16s, while the Barraclough brothers were unstoppable with William (Under 12) and Jensen (Under 14) winning their three races.