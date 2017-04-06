Cy in top gear in PACTRAC’s big duathlon

Cy Gearing from the Huntingdon-based BRJ club took the honours in the third annual PACTRAC Peterborough Duathlon at Castor on Sunday.

The event involved a four-mile run, 19-mile bike ride and a 2.5-mile run and Gearing clocked 1:28.15.

Runner-up Craig McKee. Picture: Steve Hope

Andrew Wetherill led the field after the first run but Craig McKee obliterated the field on the bike to take over the lead.

On the final run Gearing caught McKee at the turnaround point and

pulled away for a 35-second win.

Ellie Kershaw from Beccles won the ladies race in 1:48.50.

James Kershaw was third. Picture: Steve Hope

PACTRAC member Susie Freeman, who won the first race three years ago, was third.

There were 64 competitors on the start line with 60 marshals from PACTRAC on the route.

RESULTS

Men

The first three ladies to finish. Picture: Steve Hope

1. Cy Gearing (BRJ)24:44, 48:12, 5:19 = 1:28:15.

2. Craig McKee 28:42, 43:45, 16:23 = 1:28:50.

3. James Kershaw (Cambridge University Tri Club) 24:28, 50:45, 15:35 = 1:30:48.

Ladies

26. Ellie Kershaw (Beccles.Tri Club) 29:39, 60:11, 19:00 = 1:48:50.

28. Sarah Kelman (BRJ) 33:21, 55:31, 20:27 = 1:49:19.

32. Susie Freeman (PACTRAC) 31:47, 59:33, 19:57 = 1:51:17.

PACTRAC results:

Manchester Marathon: Mark Weathersby 3:04:20 ; Louise Alexander 4:32:57.